Chelsea Handler Says She Was Serious About Sleeping w/ 50 Cent If He Didn’t Vote For Trump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Chelsea Handler has admitted that she was serious about her offer of sex to ex-boyfriend 50 Cent if he did not vote for Donald Trump.

“I spoke to him on the phone and he, because I saw that tweet that he wrote about supporting Donald Trump and I knew… I know 50 obviously, because I slept with him for two months,” she told Naomi Campbell on her podcast. “But I know that he’s not that type of guy. Because he just screws around on social media and he’s not always serious, so I reached out to him.”

