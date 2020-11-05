Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta Is Your Next True Crime Binge

The indictment he presented on Feb. 16, 2004, alleged that Carlos had been laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel and had killed his wife, who was also involved with the criminal enterprise, with the help of two unnamed accomplices to keep her from talking, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Moreover, everyone who gathered with him at the house in the hours after he reported finding María’s body—from her brother to her masseuse—tried to help Carlos cover it up, fear of the cartel having “imposed silence upon those tied to this crime,” the indictment further alleged. Basically, Molina Pico’s theory was that María’s family’s insistence that Carlos was innocent was actually one big plot because so many of them were involved in her death.

“Enormous quantities of ill-gotten money from the Juarez cartel’s operations in Argentina have purchased the consciences” of the accused, Molina Pico charged.