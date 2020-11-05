Cardi B Copes With Election Anxiety by Smoking 3 Cigarettes at Once

WENN/Avalon

The ‘WAP’ raptress reveals how she deals with stress as she disappointingly watches the states turn red due to votes for Donald Trump during the election night.

Cardi B needs an unhealthy dose of cigarettes to calm her nerves while waiting for the victor of the 2020 presidential election. As election projections continued to Wednesday, November 4 without clear results whether President Donald Trump or Joe Biden would win the battle, the “WAP” hitmaker shared with her fans how she coped with her anxiety.

The 28-year-old, who has publicly endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee, uploaded an Instagram video of her smoking 3 cigarettes at once as she disappointingly watched the states “turn red” from the votes for the POTUS. In the caption of the clip, she explained, “How these elections got me watching these states turn red.”

Hours after sharing the post, the wife of Offset turned to Instagram Story to show off her excitement over Joe’s 1 A.M. ET speech. Sharing a clip that captured the former vice president’s oration on her television, she exclaimed, “I have never seen Joe Biden with a kind of smirk on his face. He looks so happy! We’re going to win!”

Cardi B showed off her excitement over Joe Biden’s speech.

Before the Election Day, Cardi spilled to her fans that she planned to go to the polls early to cast her ballot. “Tomorrow is the ,” she reminded her followers in an Instagram video. “Tomorrow is the last day of voting. If you know me, you know I hate waking up early. But I’m gonna wake up extremely early so I don’t get caught in them lines.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker was not the only one who turned to cigarettes to release the tension. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky said she would do the same during the election night. “y’all… i’m gonna smoke some cigarettes tonight. i do it once every few years. dont @ me. i’m just using twitter as a jewish confessional,” she tweeted.

Monica Lewinsky also turned to cigarettes to release the tension.

Lili Reinhart eased her nerves by ordering ‘incredible amount of food.’

While Cardi and Monica opted to ease their nerves by smoking, actress Lili Reinhart chose to order “an incredible amount of food” when she was feeling on the edge. Through Twitter, the “Riverdale” star stated, “Just ordered an incredible amount of food because I’m an emotional eater and I’m scared.”