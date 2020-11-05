Canada Goose stock jumps as resurgent Chinese demand boosts profit

Article content

Canada Goose Holdings Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit and beat revenue estimates on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its US$1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from its weak wholesale business.

Several luxury players, including LVMH, have indicated sales resurged in China as the world’s second biggest economy recovers from the COVID-19-led blow faster than others.

Canada Goose said its direct-to-consumer revenue jumped over 30 per cent in Mainland China, where shoppers are known to splurge on luxury goods.

A few Canada Goose analysts attribute the sales boost for the luxury parka maker to higher savings rate among high-income consumers combined with a cut on travel spending and an unusually cold weather in North America.

The company’s overall online revenue increased more than 10 per cent in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, while its wholesale revenue nearly halved due to pressure at its partners, including department stores, due to the pandemic.