Canada eyeing loans for airlines ‘running out of runway,’ sources say

An aid package would involve major financial commitments undoubtedly prompt appeals for similar help from other sectors.

“We absolutely understand that it’s a frustrating and difficult time for the workers and the airline industry,” a third government source said. “We obviously have to be very careful to get it right for workers in the sector and invest responsibly for Canadians.”

Ottawa’s initial response was to set up emergency programs to help all firms and individuals.

Airlines have used $1.3 billion in federal subsidies to help pay wages to employees during the pandemic. The government has also provided $192 million in support to northern air carriers and waived ground lease rents until December 2020 for 21, a move worth $330 million.

“(We are) fully seized with the issue of how hard the air sector has been hit because of the pandemic. We are working closely with airlines and other partners in the air sector,” said a spokeswoman for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Jerry Dias, head of the private-sector Unifor union, which represents more than 16,000 members of the airline sector, urged Ottawa to move quickly.

“This isn’t rocket science … you can’t have a strong recovery without strong airlines,” he said by phone.

