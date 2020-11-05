Bucks interested in trade for Kings’ Bogdanovic?

The Bucks have been rumored to be targeting a big name in the trade market, and one of the players they reportedly have their sights set on is the Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“They love Bogdan Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent with the Sacramento Kings who would require a sign-and-trade; the Bucks have kicked around scenarios in which they also absorb Harrison Barnes,” wrote ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Lowe says that it’s not clear if the Bucks “have engaged the Kings in real discussions,” but it makes sense that they would want a player like Bogdanovic on their team. He averaged 15 points a game last season and is one of the league’s best shooters, making over 37% of his three-pointers over the course of his career.

The Bucks have faced back-to-back postseason disappointments, with the most recent when the Miami Heat easily dispatched Milwaukee in five games in the bubble. Their shortcomings have critics wondering if the team needs another star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could leave after this season and is highly coveted by nearly every team in the league.

The team has also been linked to point guard Chris Paul, though Lowe says “there has been no traction so far” between Milwaukee and the Oklahoma City Thunder.