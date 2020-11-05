Bucks confident Giannis will sign supermax extension?

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the biggest free agent on the market if he decides not to sign with Milwaukee long-term. But the Bucks apparently are confident he will decide to remain with them.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe had a lengthy notes column published on Thursday that is well worth your time. The main part of the column had to deal with Antetokounmpo’s status.

According to Lowe, many within the Bucks organization remain confident that Antetokounmpo will re-sign with the team. They think he will sign a five-year supermax contract that will be worth an estimated $220 million to $250 million.

Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks since they drafted him No. 15 overall in 2013. He has blossomed into a two-time MVP with them. While the Bucks have dominated in the regular season the last two years, they have yet to reach the NBA Finals during Giannis’ peak. Antetokounmpo might feel like he has some unfinished business with Milwaukee.

Giannis recently gave fans reasons to be optimistic about his future.