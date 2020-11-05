Bryson DeChambeau ignites distance debate with monster drives

Former British Open champion Ian Baker-Finch says any moves by rival players to match Bryson DeChambeau’s amazing distance gains will likely prompt golf’s governing bodies to take action sooner rather than later.

DeChambeau recently shared a picture from his Masters preparation, carrying a drive more than 400 yards (365 metres) for the first time. It’s a figure that has prompted concern that the famous Augusta National course will be rendered obsolete by the incredible distance the 27-year-old hits the ball.

The American has added around 20kgs of muscle to his frame in the last year, and according to the PGA Tour website, his driving distance is around 43 metres longer than the Tour’s average.

Those in charge of golf’s rules, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the Royal & Ancient (R,amp;A), announced earlier this year that they are monitoring the effects of distance on the game, with a further report expected in March.

DeChambeau claimed his first major title at the US Open in September, and will start favourite at Augusta next week.

According to Baker-Finch, the American is revolutionising golf.

“He’s definitely changed the way people look at the game in terms of distance,” the 1991 British Open champion told Wide World of Sports.

“His approach is to do whatever he can to hit it 20 or 30 yards further. He’s utilising all the science that’s available to him. He’s a smart guy, he likes to delve deeply into that.

“If more and more Brysons come along, I think it will just expedite that process.

“The way he took apart the Winged Foot course in the US Open was astonishing. Nobody has been able to attack Winged Foot in the way he did, you’re normally playing defence, it’s usually like batting against the great West Indian fast bowlers of the past.”

Baker-Finch, who names DeChambeau as one of his three favourites to win the green jacket next week, along with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, says the shift in tournament dates is likely to rein in DeChambeau slightly.

The tournament is traditionally played in April, but this year’s Masters was postponed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It means the players will be faced with much different course conditions than they’re used to at Augusta National.

“The course won’t be playing as firm and as fast as it normally does, I imagine it will be a little softer,” Baker-Finch said.

“They have a vacuum system underneath the greens to help them suck out the moisture, but they can’t do that around the whole course.

“The impact of the course playing longer will help the guys who hit it longer than average, like Bryson. It’s always a big thing at the Masters, but if it is soft the ball won’t run into trouble as much as it does when it’s hard and fast, and the big hitters will still be able to reach the par-fives in two, which is a huge advantage.”

Noting that DeChambeau has never putted well on Augusta’s notoriously difficult greens, Baker-Finch said the late-Autumn conditions might just prevent the American from completely embarrassing tournament organisers.

“Being in November, and being a little bit softer than usual, it may not be as big a deal as it would be if the course was hard and fast. If it was hard, he might be hitting it down to the edge of the water at 15, for example,” he suggested.

“It’s just the fact he can hit it so far, and so straight, and so consistently. It’s not the occasional 360 yard drive, it’s every drive.

“To me, that’s the astonishing thing. Bubba Watson can hit it a long way, and he can shape the ball, Dustin Johnson is long, so is Rory McIlroy, but Bryson hits it 160 feet in the air. That’s 20 feet higher than Jason Day, who’s always been known as the highest.

“So, Bryson is hitting it 50 yards (45 metres) longer than the average, and 20 feet (6 metres) higher than anybody else.”

As has been the case for many sports this year, fans will not be allowed at Augusta National next week, and Baker-Finch says that’s a difference that will likely influence the outcome.

“That’s one of the biggest things, and I’ve talked to a lot of players who say they’re really struggling with the lack of energy that they rely on to perform at a high level,” he explained.

“It’s been missing all season, but it will be very noticeable at Augusta.

“The big thing, when you’re on the first on the weekend, you’re hearing the roars from various holes around the property, and that fires you up. You hear a roar from 13 and you think it might be an easier pin for example. This time around the players won’t hear that.”

With daylight in short supply in November, the tournament will utilise a two-tee start, with half the field teeing off at the first hole, and half at number 10. Baker-Finch explained that that’s likely to lead to slower rounds, further playing into DeChambeau’s hands, given he’s a notoriously slow player.

And what of the defending champion, Tiger Woods? He hasn’t finished in the top-30 in any of his six events since the COVID-19 hiatus, but he can never be discounted at Augusta, where he’s won five times.

Another victory would see him equal Jack Nicklaus’ record of six Masters titles.

“The experienced guys do well at Augusta, even into their 40s,” Baker-Finch said.

“We always say it with Tiger, it depends on his body, and how he’s been able to prepare.

“You can never count him out, but I don’t have him as a top-five favourite, whereas I did last year.”

