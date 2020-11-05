Brian Austin Green Thanks His Fans For All Their Support

“It’s extremely kind and really appreciated.”
Brian Austin Green is so grateful for his fans. After he and actress Megan Fox separated last year, Brian’s fans were there to hold him down — and now he’s thanking each and every one of them for having his back.
“I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated,” he said in an Instagram video.
Brian captioned the clip, “Life at home while the kids are at school.”
While he mentioned his kids in the caption, the actor didn’t show them, in the wake of Megan calling him out the last time he posted a photo of their youngest kid on Instagram.
“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out,” she said in the comments. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”
“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she continued. “You have them half of the time.”
After Megan’s comment was published, Brian changed the photo on Instagram and cropped his son out of the picture.
But even though some of his fans didn’t agree with that move, Brian seems to be doing what’s best for his family.
As Brian said of co-parenting, in August on the Hollywood Raw podcast, “There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”
