Brandt Snedeker leads Houston Open as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth struggle

Brandt Snedeker carded a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead as the first round of the Houston Open was suspended on Thursday.

The American has struggled for form in 2020, but made a fine start at Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Texas.

Snedeker, who has just one top-10 finish in 17 events this year, mixed six birdies with a bogey in the opening round.

He holds a two-shot lead over Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz and Jason Day, who all opened with 67s.

The last time Snedeker held the 18-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA Tour was after his 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, which he won.

Only players were yet to complete their rounds when it was suspended due to darkness.

On what is a congested leaderboard chasing Snedeker, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Sam Burns, Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, 2007 champion Adam Scott and Greg Chalmers all opened with 68s.

In action for the first time since the U.S. Open after recovering from the coronavirus, Dustin Johnson battled to a 2-over 72.

Johnson is back in a tie for 63rd, and he is joined in that group by Brooks Koepka and defending champion Lanto Griffin.

Jordan Spieth’s struggles continued as he opened with a 3-over 73.

With just two top-10 finishes in 18 events this year, Spieth was 3 under through 12 holes, only to make two double bogeys and two bogeys.

Martin Laird (72) delivered one of the day’s highlights with a hole-in-one at the second hole.