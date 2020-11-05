Brandon Routh Teases Possibility of His Superman’s Return in Flash Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures

The ‘Superman Returns’ actor, who recently reprised his role as the Man of Steel in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ crossover, says everything is possible with his character.

Brandon Routh has no reservations about his return as Superman, though the role has gone through another incarnation with Henry Cavill taking over the baton in the DCEU. Speaking in a new interview with the Geek House Show, the actor is open to the possibility of reprising the role in a Flash movie.

“I mean, that’s always a possibility,” Routh said of the potential for him to return in a DCEU movie. “And of course since they’re bringing back Michael Keaton, which I’m excited about, and some other people from past DC projects, I think it’s very exciting.”

Citing his Superman’s return in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on The CW’s Arrowverse, the “Superman Returns” star added, “It worked very well with ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, and I was extremely proud and honored to be a part of it and to reprise Superman, so it’s absolutely a possibility.”

He went on explaining how it works with superhero character in comic books, "I mean, you can do anything with Superman. You know everybody lives and dies all the time [in the comics]."





While The Flash movie has been showing very little progress since it underwent director change several times from 2018 until 2019, it was recently reported that Michael Keaton was in talks to reprise his role as Batman in Ezra Miller‘s standalone superhero film. The “Birdman” star first donned the cape and cowl for 1989’s “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns”.

According to TheWrap.com, Keaton’s return is made possible because the storyline will include multiverse, in which multiple versions of the same characters exist in alternate universes. It’s additionally noted that Keaton’s return as Batman won’t affect the plot outlined in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role.

As for Routh, he only got one chance to portray Superman on the big screen, after his 2006’s film “Superman Returns” received lukewarm response at Box Office despite majorly positive reviews from critics.