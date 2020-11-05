Brady wishes Patriots ‘the best’ amid season struggles

Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after a two-decade run during which the organization rose to dynastic heights with six Super Bowl championships.
By all accounts, Brady has come out on the winning side of the so-called divorce given where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at the season’s midpoint and how the Patriots have struggled mightily in the wake of his departure.
Despite all the speculation about a breakdown in the relationship between the power trio of Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft going back to 2018, the superstar quarterback passed along well wishes to everyone he left behind in New England while addressing the media this week.
“I wish everybody the best all the time,” Brady said of the 2-5 Patriots. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best.”
While the split was characterized as amicable by both parties, there were plenty of whispers during Brady’s final years in New England that not everything was well between the superstar quarterback and Belichick.
How much that may have led to Brady’s decision to head to Tampa Bay will perhaps never be known, but the case can be made the move was years in the making.
One thing is certain, however. Brady’s Bucs are in a far better position at this point in the season with a 6-2 record and a lead in NFC South than where the Patriots find themselves.
That said, is it possible that the Patriots’ plummet from championship contender status to an also-ran is all part of Belichick’s master plan and he will get the last laugh in the end? It would be foolish to put anything past the Patriots’ mad genius, of course.
Further, let’s just say that even if Brady’s former teammates appreciate his warmest regards, there’s no chance it will evoke any sense of nostalgia in Belichick.