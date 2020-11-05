Bombardier sees higher Global 7500 jet deliveries in Q4, after reporting earnings miss

Article content continued

Revenue from Bombardier’s transportation unit fell 2.5 per cent, hit by the pandemic and several-low margin projects.

“We are fully aware of the challenges we face,” said Chief Executive Eric Martel.

While corporate aircraft deliveries are expected to decline industry-wide by 30 per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic, plane makers are encouraged by revived activity, including a rebound in private flights.

Martel said business jet order activity is improving, especially for its mid-sized Challenger aircraft.

The company’s business aircraft order backlog, however, declined to US$12.2 billion from US$14.4 billion a year ago.

Corporate jet deliveries fell to 24 units in the quarter from 31 a year earlier. But revenue from business aircraft rose about 10 per cent since higher-priced Global 7500s made up a third of deliveries.

Bombardier’s margins and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) took a hit on higher initial production costs for the Global 7500 jets and lower deliveries.

Chief Financial Officer John Di Bert said the Global 7500 should start to be profitable as we “get into 2021.”

Bombardier reported adjusted EBITDA of US$176 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$255 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting EBITDA to be US$179.8 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell 5.3 per cent to US$3.53 billion.

© Thomson 2020