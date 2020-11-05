Blake Shelton Seeks Permission From Gwen Stefani’s Sons Prior to Proposal

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

A source close to the No Doubt singer claims that her 44-year-old country star beau reached out to her 3 children before popping the question to her in a romantic proposal last month.

Blake Shelton made sure he got the blessing to marry Gwen Stefani from the most important people in her life. The longtime coach of “The Voice“, who is now engaged to the No Doubt frontwoman, was reported to have sought permission from her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo prior to getting down on one knee.

“Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” a source close to the country crooner’s now-fiancee spilled to PEOPLE. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

Although the couple kept their happy news private for several days after the 44-year-old popped up the big question, the source claimed that the twosome were “very excited” to make public their engagement. The two of them finally came forward with their big announcement on Tuesday, October 27.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” Gwen captioned the Instagram picture of her kissing her new fiance while showing off her engagement ring. Her “Nobody but You” hitmaker fiance reposted the photo and wrote in the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life… I love you. I heard a YES!”

Blake and Gwen began dating in 2015 after they served as a coach on the NBC singing competition show. In 2016, the “God’s Country” singer praised his then-girlfriend. “Gwen saved my life,” he told Billboard. “Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

This marriage to Gwen will be Blake’s third. He was previously married to Kaynette Williams. He had also tied the knot with fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in 2011, but called it quits in 2015 after four years of marriage.

As for Stefani, she was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, whom she shared her three boys with, for 20 years. However, the then-couple split in 2015. Their divorce was finalized around a year later.