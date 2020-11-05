Black Trump Supporters JUMPED In DC; Stabbed In Back & Neck!! (Graphic Video)

A group of Trump supporters, who were mostly Black and Latino, were beaten and stabbed multiple times last night has learned. The incident occurred in Washington DC, shortly after polls closed, and Trump was on his way to defeat.

One of the alleged victims, Enrique Tarrio, claims he was slashed in the stomach, while “multiple other members” of his entourage were injured, including a man stabbed in the neck and a woman with them stabbed in the back.

The group said they were heading home after watching the election at a DC bar when they were jumped and knifed by “Black Lives Matter” affiliates.

And the beating and stabbings were captured on video.

After the fight, one man walking back to the videographer and saying, “I’m bleeding.”

Another alleged victim Bevelyn Beatty — a black woman who previously dumped paint over the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower — was seen holding her lower back, saying, “They stabbed me.”

“She’s bleeding really badly!” gasped the videographer, Jen Loh, a former vice president of Latinos For Trump.

“We just got jumped by Black Lives Matter and they just stabbed Bevelyn Beatty,”

But there’s more. Moments later, Loh went up to the man seen clutching his neck at the start of her clip — suddenly gasping, “Oh my God, you’ve got tons of blood coming out of your neck!”

“Yes I do!” said the panicked-sounding man, still clasping the wound.

The group flagged down police and medics, telling them, “We just got jumped by Black Lives Matter here.”