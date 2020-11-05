Biomarin Pharma Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Biomarin Pharma Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Biomarin Pharma announced earnings per share of $4.01 on revenue of $476.8M. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $-0.11 on revenue of $454.64M.

Biomarin Pharma shares are down 57.55% from the beginning of the year, still down 43.09% from its 52 week high of $131.95 set on July 21. They are under-performing the which is up 8.67% from the start of the year.

Biomarin Pharma follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Biomarin Pharma’s report follows an earnings beat by J,amp;J on October 13, who reported EPS of $2.2 on revenue of $21.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.98 on revenue of $20.2B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific had beat expectations on October 21 with third quarter EPS of $5.63 on revenue of $8.52B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.33 on revenue of $7.65B.

