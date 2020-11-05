Bank of England Increases QE Program; Holds Key Rate at 0.1% By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — The Bank of England became the second major central bank this week to inject fresh monetary stimulus into a weakening economy, increasing its bond-buying program by 150 billion pounds to 875 billion pounds.

However, it kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, despite having examined the possibility of cutting it to zero or even below in recent weeks.

The move is a response to the sharp slowdown in the U.K. economy coming from the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,

“Since the Committee’s previous meeting, there has been a rapid rise in rates of Covid infection,” the Bank said in a statement. “The U.K. Government and devolved administrations have responded by increasing the severity of Covid restrictions. All restrictions announced up to and including 31 October have been reflected in the Committee’s judgements.”

The rose by around a quarter of a cent on the news. By 2:08 AM ET (0708 GMT), it was at $1.2971, up from $1.2946 immediately before the decision.