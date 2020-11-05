Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 1.28% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 1.28%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 1.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 16.14% or 0.46 points to trade at 3.31 at the close. Meanwhile, Iress Ltd (ASX:) added 7.18% or 0.66 points to end at 9.85 and Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.88% or 0.89 points to 13.82 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.19% or 0.710 points to trade at 7.960 at the close. Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.99% or 0.38 points to end at 5.96 and CSR Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.02% or 0.250 points to 4.730.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 743 to 464 and 343 ended unchanged.

Shares in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:) fell to 3-years lows; losing 8.19% or 0.710 to 7.960.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 11.28% to 19.468.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.74% or 14.00 to $1910.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.74% or 0.68 to hit $38.47 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.70% or 0.70 to trade at $40.53 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.19% to 0.7187, while AUD/JPY rose 0.07% to 75.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.320.