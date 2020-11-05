AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates By

© . FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
() – AstraZeneca (NYSE:), the British drugmaker working on one of the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and it maintained its 2020 forecasts.
The company reiterated it expected results from the late-stage trials on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine later this year, depending on the rate of infection among trial participants.
Product sales, which exclude payments from collaborations, rose 7% to $6.52 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30 on a constant-currency basis, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $6.50 billion.
However, the company reported core earnings of 94 cents per share, lower than analysts’ expectations of 98 cents.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.