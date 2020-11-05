AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates By

© . FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York



() – AstraZeneca (NYSE:), the British drugmaker working on one of the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and it maintained its 2020 forecasts.

The company reiterated it expected results from the late-stage trials on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine later this year, depending on the rate of infection among trial participants.

Product sales, which exclude payments from collaborations, rose 7% to $6.52 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30 on a constant-currency basis, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $6.50 billion.

However, the company reported core earnings of 94 cents per share, lower than analysts’ expectations of 98 cents.