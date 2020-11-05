Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update with security fixes

Alongside a slew of other releases today, Apple has also quietly released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.7. Apple says the update includes important security fixes.

Apple says the supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.7 includes the following fixes:

FontParser

Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.7

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2020-27930: Google Project Zero

Kernel

Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.7

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2020-27932: Google Project Zero

Kernel

Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.7

Impact: A malicious application may be able to disclose kernel memory. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild.

Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed.

CVE-2020-27950: Google Project Zero

If you’re running macOS Catalina 10.15.7, you can find today’s supplemental update in the System Preferences app on your Mac.

