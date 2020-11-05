Anna Faris Isn’t the First: When Stars Leave Hit TV Shows

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the path forward, Janney said, “It’s a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with. I think I’ll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue [off screen].”

While the details of Christy’s absence from the comedy remain to be seen, the producers have confirmed that the part will not be recast. Rather, the season premiere will simply explain her away. Co-creator Gemma Baker told TVLine, “One of the beautiful things about recovery is that quite often people’s lives get bigger and better than they could have imagined. And that will be Christy’s experience. We are pretty sure that our audience, many of whom have been rooting for Christy since the pilot, will be happy for her and satisfied by her new path.”

Mom is hardly the first series in TV history to lose a lead actor. While we wait to see exactly how the writers handled Faris’ departure, take a look at all those stars who’ve similarly left the party early.