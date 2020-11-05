Andrew Johns on NSW Blues

Legendary NSW halfback Andrew Johns has settled on his preferred halves combination for Game Two, urging coach Brad Fittler to dump the only player in the squad who wears the No.7 jersey at club level for a brand new combination of Luke Keary and Cody Walker.

Ever since his Clive Churchill Medal winning performance in the 2018 grand final Keary has been considered by Johns to be a natural halfback, capable of taking the keys to the attack on both sides of the field.

And despite suggesting in Nine’s post-game show that Keary should be the big name casualty from Wednesday night’s disaster, as Johns has further distilled the performance he has changed his mind, turning his attention to Nathan Cleary, who was unable to twist the knife when the Blues had their opportunities.

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary. (Getty)

“The more thought I give it, the more I’d like to see how Keary and Cody would go,” Johns told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Webster.

“More experience and Nathan’s had a long year. He’s young as a halfback at club level but in terms of Origin he’s a baby. This is the next development for Nathan as a halfback: create under pressure, under fatigue, with his team on the back foot.”

While Johns has switched his focus from Keary to Cleary, his original point about what the Blues need to do to turn the series around remains.

The Immortal was disappointed with the way NSW’s halves handled their task of turning momentum when they were playing “on the back foot” and only saw that change when Walker was on the field.

“I just thought when he came on the field Cody, he likes to play. He likes to get his hands on the ball and he likes to create,” Johns said in Nine’s post-game coverage.

“I thought there were times in that second half, obviously the Blues were on the back foot, but there was time when they had quick play the balls and the halves didn’t stand up and play.

“At this standard you only get a couple of opportunities a half, and especially when you’re on the back foot coming off your own try line. Once you get those quick play the balls you’ve got to strike, you’ve got to play and I thought they got bogged down and they played too negative. And then once he came on they started playing with Cody and they looked dangerous, Queensland were vulnerable.”

The Blues’ game-winning opportunity that never was

Johns’ desire to get Walker into the side made Keary his first choice to make way, creating a more natural like-for-like change.

Yet, the reasons he gave for Keary’s axing were based on defensive worries on NSW’s left edge. Johns’ change of mind indicates that he would prefer to focus on fixing the Blues’ attack.

It’s in this area that Cleary has faced criticism for his last two performances, with the Panthers gun below his best with ball in hand in their grand final loss to the Storm and then again for the Blues on Wednesday night.

Johns told The Sydney Morning Herald that while Cleary was doing 90 per cent of his job well at Origin level, it was the 10 per cent he was struggling with that was costing the Blues.

“When you get field position, you get your chance to attack. That’s the remaining 10 per cent. That’s where the halves come in and that’s when they get the points,” Johns said.

“That’s what Queensland did so well in the second half. They built pressure and waited for a mistake, like [NSW winger] Daniel Tupou offloading the ball on play two and Cameron Munster picking it up to score.

“The Blues’ forwards were courageous coming off their own line, trying to get field position, but it was impossible. The hard thing about Origin is there are limited penalties and there was hardly any six-to-go calls in the second half.

“That’s why, as a half, you need an escape plan, shifting the ball early to your outside backs. We didn’t see that until Cody Walker came on late in the game with fresh legs. The challenge for Cody if they pick him will be to do that late in the game after making 30 tackles.”

State of Origin Highlights: NSW v QLD – Game I