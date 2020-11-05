Alleged Images of AirPods 3 With ‘Pro’ Design Shared Online

Leaker known as “DuanRui” has today shared images from Chinese site 52audio of what appears to be redesigned third-generation AirPods.
According to translated text that accompanied the images, the first image supposedly depicts a single “earphone shell” and the “charging cockpit shell.” The earbud itself seems to be completely redesigned compared to the first and second-generation AirPods, with a larger, rounder shape.
An x-ray of the alleged third-generation AirPods next to an x-ray of the AirPods Pro highlights the potential internal differences between the two models.
The third-generation AirPods are described as “a scaled-down version of AirPods Pro,” with the “internal structure of the headset and charging box” being “basically the same.”
The third-generation AirPods seems to retain its more squarish charging case, compared to the elongated case of AirPods Pro. If the images are to scale, then the third-generation AirPods charging case would also be markedly smaller than its predecessor.
A render of the two earbuds shows that they have clearly taken design cues from AirPods Pro, with shorter stems and a larger in-ear portion, but without the AirPods Pro’s detachable in-ear tips.
The third-generation AirPods will also apparently gain “pressure-sensitive touch” controls from AirPods Pro, and this is indicated by depressions in the stem. Without in-ear tips, it is unlikely that they could achieve Active Noise Cancelation, which could serve to differentiate the two models.
Third-generation AirPods have been rumored for some time. The report states that the “AirPods Pro Lite” that were rumored earlier this year were in fact third-generation AirPods.
A recent report by Bloomberg surmised that third-generation AirPods would arrive next year with a design similar to AirPods Pro, but minus high-end features such as Active Noise Cancelation.
Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that third-generation AirPods will launch in the first half of 2021 with a design and compact system-in-package “similar to AirPods Pro.” Manufacturers are also reportedly preparing for a 2021 launch.
Although the legitimacy of these images is not yet known, the similarity of the alleged images to a range of leaks from reliable sources is striking.