Alexander Zverev ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova makes public details of alleged physical and emotional abuse

The former girlfriend of tennis star Alex Zverev has detailed the physical and emotional abuse she says she suffered at the hands of the German, including an attempt to take her own life.

Olga Sharypova last week alleged that the US Open runner-up once tried to strangle her, allegations the tennis star labelled as “unfounded.”

Now, in an explosive interview with leading tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, Sharypova says Zverev “made me feel that I don’t want to live anymore.”

In a piece published by racquetmag.com, Sharypova says the abuse started in Zverev’s Monaco apartment.

“I was going to leave because we had a really big fight. I was standing in the hallway, and he hit my head into the wall,” she claimed.

“He got scared, and then he started lying.

“He said I hit him first, he was saying he didn’t do it, he’d never done it. I was just, ‘What? I’m on the floor, what are you talking about?’ Am I out of my mind or what? This was the first situation.”

Alexander Zverev of Germany (Getty)

Sharypova went into detail about the time she says Zverev tried to suffocate her, in New York prior to the 2019 US Open, where she says she was scared for her life.

“It wasn’t our normal fight—it was really scary,” Sharypova said. “I was screaming, and because of that he threw me down onto the bed, took a pillow, and then sat on my face.

“I couldn’t breathe for some time, and I’m just trying to get out of it. I’m screaming and started to run.

“In one moment I had time to run out in the hall; he was afraid to go after me into the hall, because there some people could see us.”

Sharypova also spoke of the time she says Zverev punched her in the face for the first time, when the pair were in Geneva for the Laver Cup, after which she says she attempted to take her own life.

“In other fights he was pushing me, shoving me, twisting my arms, choking me. But this was the first time he punched me, really punched me,” she said.

Sharypova says it’s important to realise the violence wasn’t just physical.

“He would make me feel that it was my fault, to make me feel guilty for having a good time without him,” she said. “So, when I was happy without him I felt bad, because I knew he would be toxic about it. It was emotional violence—I can’t say it any other way.

Olga Sharypova pictured at the 2019 China Open. (Getty)

“All these different situations with emotional violence and physical violence, it was my fault always and I’m a bad person. He made me feel that I don’t want to live anymore. I woke up every morning always with the question why, and for what? To feel bad? To feel negativity around me all the time?”

The pair have since split, with Zverev confirming last week that he’s expecting a child in 2021 with another ex-girlfriend.

“Thank God I’m alive, and thank God I’m happy now, and thank God it’s done,” Sharypova said.

“And now I’m far away from it.”

Alexander Zverev (Getty)

Zverev last week issued a statement denying Sharypova’s initial allegations, saying they were “simply not true.”

A PR company provided the following statement to racquetmag.com in relation to the latest allegations:

“As you know, Alexander put out a statement on Instagram last week and he stands by this statement.

“Therein Alexander Zverev has commented on the accusations of Mrs. Sharypova, who he has known since childhood and had a relationship with, that ended a long time ago.

“Mr. Zverev regrets that Mrs. Sharypova continues to feed the public without having spoken to him. We are still working towards achieving the reasonable and respectful dialogue Alexander mentioned in his original statement.”

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.