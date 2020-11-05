Air Force-Army off due to coronavirus issues

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Adam Rittenberg reported on Thursday afternoon that Saturday’s scheduled game between the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights won’t occur due to coronavirus-related issues within Air Force that include positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines.

The two programs have no common open dates remaining on the schedule through Dec. 12, which puts into doubt the possibility the game could be made up before mid-December. The teams potentially could meet on Dec. 19, the same day of the Mountain West title game.

Bonagura and Rittenberg added Army is open to scheduling a different opponent for this weekend if one is available on short notice.

Air Force is next scheduled to play against the Wyoming Cowboys on Nov. 14. That same day, Army will compete at the Tulane Green Wave.

Earlier in the day, games between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Navy Midshipmen and the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears were removed from the college schedule because of concerns related to the health crisis.

FIU-UTEP and Louisville-Virginia contests were also scrapped.