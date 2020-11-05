Afghan War Casualty Report: November 2020

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan from the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
At least 37 pro-government forces and 76 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan the past week. In Kabul, three ISIS gunmen laid siege to Afghanistan’s largest university on Monday, taking hostages, killing at least 22 people and wounding 27, officials said. Other sources said at least 32 civilians and one police special unit member were killed, and 47 civilians were wounded. It was the second deadly assault with mass casualties on an education center in the capital in just over a week. In Kandahar Province, the Taliban conducted coordinated assaults in three different districts — Arghandab, Zari and Panjwai — resulting in the deaths of at least 25 civilians. Another 222 were reportedly injured in the attacks. Reporting from the area was sporadic, so it is unclear which day the casualties occurred. Officials claimed more than 100 Taliban fighters were killed. A Taliban attack, most likely carried out by a drone, killed at least four security officers in Kunduz Province on Sunday, according to senior and local Afghan officials, representing what could be the group’s first publicly known use of the method in the 19-year war.
Nov. 5 Kabul Province: one civilian killed
The father of one of Afghanistan’s female mayors, Zarifa Ghafari of Maiden Shahr in Wardak Province, was shot and killed in front of his home by unknown gunmen in Kabul City’s 12 Police District. He was an Afghan army colonel who worked the Ministry of Defense.
Nov. 5 Uruzgan Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in Tarin Kot, killing one police officer and wounding seven others before overrunning the outpost. At least three districts in the province are under attack by Taliban forces.
Nov. 5 Herat Province: one female police officer killed
The Taliban shot and killed a female police officer in Kohsan District.
Nov. 5 Kapisa Province: one pro-government militia member killed
A bomb attached to a pro-government militia vehicle exploded in the First Police District in Mahmod Raqi, the provincial capital, killing a militia commander.
Nov. 5 Samangan Province: one security force killed
One territorial army soldier was killed and two others were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Khuram O Sarbagh District.
Nov. 5 Kunduz Province: two civilians killed
The Taliban attacked a memorial ceremony in Ali Abad District, killing a father and his son and wounding one another.
Nov. 5 Kunduz Province: one local police officer killed
One local police officer was killed during a Taliban attack on a security outpost in Chardara District. The Taliban were pushed back from the area.
Nov. 5 Balkh Province: three civilians killed
Two bombs attached to security force vehicles exploded in Sholgara District, killing three civilians and wounding 16 security forces.
Nov. 4 Kunduz Province: one civilian killed
A missile fired by Afghan security forces in Khanabad District killed one civilian and wounded 17 others.
Nov. 3 Baghlan Province: two police officers killed
Two members of a police special forces unit were killed and one another was wounded when the Taliban attacked an outpost in the Chashma-e-Shir area of Pul-e-Khmri Pul-i-Khumri, the provincial capital.
Nov. 3 Badghis Province: two security forces killed
One local police officer and one pro-government militia member were shot and killed by Taliban marksmen in Qadis District while they were patrolling their outpost.
Nov. 3 Kunduz Province: two police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in Chardara District, killing two police officers.
Nov. 3 Kunduz Province: two pro-government militia members killed
During a Taliban attack in Khanabad District, two pro-government militia members were killed.
Nov. 3 Kunduz Province: four security forces killed
At least four security forces were killed, and 18 security forces and 20 civilians were wounded in a car bomb blast in Imam Sahib District. The blast was followed by hours of fighting between security forces and Taliban fighters.
Nov. 2 Badghis Province: three police officers killed
Three police officers were killed, and two others were wounded when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Ab-Kamari District.
Nov. 2 Kunduz Province: five civilians killed
A missile fired by the Afghan security forces hit a house in Khanabad District, killing five civilians and wounding two others.
Nov. 2 Kabul Province: 32 civilians and one police special unit member killed
The Ministry of Interior said 22 people were killed and 27 others were wounded when three ISIS-K fighters stormed the National Legal Training Center of Kabul University. Other sources said at least 32 civilians and one police special unit member were killed, and 47 civilians were wounded. The three assailants were killed after Afghan security forces and American troops moved to root them out, ending the siege after six hours, the Interior Ministry said.
Nov. 2 Kabul Province: one civilian killed
A military prosecutor of Wardak was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul City’s 15th Police District.
Nov. 2 Helmand Province: seven civilians killed
A roadside bomb exploded in Lashkar Gah’s Third Police District, killing seven civilians and wounding five others.
Nov. 2 Kandahar Province: 25 civilians killed
The Taliban conducted coordinated assaults in three different districts — Arghandab, Zari and Panjwai — resulting in the deaths of at least 25 civilians. Another 222 were reportedly injured in the attacks. Reporting from the area was sporadic, so it is unclear which day the casualties occurred. Officials claimed more than 100 Taliban fighters were killed.
Nov. 1 Kunduz Province: two security forces killed
Brig. Gen. Abdul Wadood Najrabi, the commander of a Takhar border army regiment, and one of his bodyguards were killed and five soldiers were wounded by a roadside bomb in Khanabad District.
Nov. 1 Herat Province: one civilian killed
A religious scholar was shot and killed by the unknown gunmen on a motorbike in Gozarah District.
Nov. 1 Kabul Province: one civilian killed
A civilian was killed when a roadside bomb exploded in Bagrami District.
Nov. 1 Kunduz Province: four security forces killed
Taliban carried out an attack on the governor’s compound by a drone in Kunduz City, the provincial capital, killing at least four security forces and wounding three others.
Nov. 1 Herat Province: three police officers killed
Three police officers were killed and two others, including one civilian, were wounded when a police outpost exploded in Herat City’s 10th Police District. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.
Oct. 30 Herat Province: one police officer killed
A police officer was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Herat City’s Ninth Police District. The attackers fled the area.
Oct. 30 Balkh Province: two soldiers killed
The Taliban planted a bomb in a tunnel under a military base in Balkh District, killing two soldiers and wounding five others.
Oct. 29 Kapisa Province: one police officer killed
A police officer was killed and the Kapisa police chief was wounded when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in Ala Sia District.
Reporting was contributed by the following New York Times reporters: Najim Rahim and Thomas Gibbons-Neff from Kabul, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar, Zabihullah Ghazi from Nangarhar, Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost and Asadullah Timoory from Herat.