Addison Rae Stars in the Campaign for Disney’s New AE Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

2020 may be dark, but Disney’s new collab with American Eagle is pure sunshine. The brand has tapped TikTok trendsetter Addison Rae to star in their campaign, wearing a look that would make Mickey proud. The line has comfy essentials from T-shirts to PJs for both men and women, starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, and more.

Shop our favorite Disney x AE womenswear finds below!