8 Items You Need From Revolution Beauty’s Friends 2.0 Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You better pivot because the Revolution Beauty x Friends 2.0 Collection is here!

If you missed out on the first drop, here’s your chance to get your hands on the latest Revolution Beauty x Friends beauty collection. This new drop features makeup palettes, lip glosses and scrubs, bath bombs and more beauty essentials that pay tribute to one of television’s most-loved shows.

Whether you’re looking to get a Rachel-inspired pout or smell like a delicious cup of Central Perk coffee, this collection has it all. Starting today, it’s available on both Revolution Beauty’s and Ulta’s websites. But run don’t walk to get this collection because it will sell out fast!

We know it’s tempting to add everything to your cart or be forced to decide which products to get, so we put our indecisiveness aside and rounded up 8 items from the collection we think you need!