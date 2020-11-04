Your Wednesday Briefing

The long, hard road to the election

In a bitterly fought campaign, the candidates presented strikingly different visions of the country and its future, and of whether President Trump has been a protector or a destroyer.

As Election Day neared, Mr. Trump careened through a marathon series of rallies, alternating between confidence and exasperation, bravado and grievance. Mr. Biden concentrated his final efforts in Pennsylvania, returning to his birthplace, Scranton, on the morning itself. He used a track-and-field analogy about finishing the race: “You got to run through the tape, man. You got to go all the way through the tape.”

A pandemic election: The coronavirus, which in the U.S. has left millions of people out of work and killed more than 230,000 people, will be one of the most significant challenges for whoever wins the presidential race. It loomed over every chapter of the election, down to the final ballots.

Smooth sailing: Despite a chaotic campaign, Election Day itself was mostly without incident. There were a few glitches and partisan skirmishes as voters went to the polls, but for the most part the system held up. Mail-in balloting this year doubled from 2016. For many voters, that shift has been a revelation.

Look back: Our photographers documented the ups and downs of the Biden campaign and Mr. Trump’s tumultuous 2020, which began with impeachment and was followed by the pandemic.