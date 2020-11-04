Your Thursday Briefing

‘We believe we will be the winners’

More than a day after polls closed in the United States, no victor has been declared in the presidential election, though an outcome is growing tantalizingly close, as a transfixed world awaits what’s next.

The presidential election appears to rest on the results in several crucial battleground states that are favoring Joe Biden. Mr. Biden picked up Wisconsin and Michigan and is holding a slim lead in Arizona and Nevada, all states President Trump carried in 2016. Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina all remained too close to call. Here’s where the race stands.

As of this writing, Mr. Biden holds 253 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 214. Here are their paths to 270.

Biden: Speaking from Wilmington, Del., Mr. Biden urged patience. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said, adding that it was “clear” that he would reach 270 electoral votes.