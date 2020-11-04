Your Thursday Briefing

Do: We look at three methods of controlled breathing that can help reduce stress, increase alertness and boost the immune system.

And now for the Back Story on …

Moments from the U.S. campaign trail

After covering the epic race for the American presidency, 16 Times journalists shared some of their memorable experiences. Here is an excerpt from what they wrote for Times Insider.

Young eyes

The night before Super Tuesday in early March, I took my then-7-year-old daughter with me to East Los Angeles for an Elizabeth Warren campaign rally I was covering. For months, my daughter had listened to me describe scenes and politics she didn’t really understand. By then, it was clear that Senator Warren, the last woman standing, would not succeed in getting the Democratic nomination.

My daughter was mostly in awe of my friends working for the television networks, as they stood in the stands with their cameras and laptops. That press corps was mostly young women, who were exceedingly generous to a second grader. The night was a moment for her to witness history, and women’s roles in it. — Jennifer Medina

Hard loss

In February, I was in a New Hampshire ballroom with Andrew Yang, the long-shot candidate I had been covering for months, when he announced that he was dropping out of the Democratic primary. You could feel the room deflate as soon as he said the words.

Soon after he exited the stage, I met Gene Bishop, an 81-year-old New Hampshire voter who told me he had never contributed to or canvassed for a political candidate before he began supporting Mr. Yang. “I just can’t believe that it’s over,” Mr. Bishop said, his brave face melting away. Then, to my surprise, he began to cry. It’s easy to get jaded about politicians. But my brief interview with Mr. Bishop has stuck with me. — Matt Stevens

