YNW Melly’s Mom And Girlfriend Reportedly Hired Strippers And Threw A Party Across The Street From His Jail Cell

YNW Melly isn’t going to let a little prison stop him from having a good time. While he awaits trial for a murder charge at a Florida prison, the rapper’s mother and girlfriend are trying to do everything in their power to make him feel at home.

Since Melly can’t leave his cell, the ladies of his life reportedly decided to bring the strip club to him.

Melly’s mom and girlfriend reportedly hired a gang of strippers for a stripper party that was held in a parking lot directly across the street from YNW Melly’s jail cell for his viewing pleasure.

In celebration of YNW Melly’s birthday, there was twerking strippers in masks, cash flying everywhere and alcohol for Melly (well not for him to drink.)

“He right there in the window,” one of the dancers said as the camera zoomed in on his purported jail cell. “Free Melvin!” the party cheered as the guests held up a shot glass to him.

YNW Melly has been in prison for about 20 months since his arrest. He’s accused of being connected to the murder of two of his close friends.

Melly pleaded not guilty back in March to two charges of first degree murder. If he’s found guilty, Melly is facing the death penalty.

While awaiting in prison, an attorney for YNW Melly revealed he was one of two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 back in April. He was asked for an early release but was denied.

Perhaps YNW Melly is in better spirits these days with the help of his family. Let’s just hope they had the right cell.

