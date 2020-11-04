YaYa Mayweather Flaunts Her Baby Bump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Yaya Mayweather, who is currently expecting a baby with NBA Youngboy, has posted an image of her growing baby bump.

The pic comes days after her father confirmed her pregnancy during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” he said, “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy.”

Floyd continued, “What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR