YaYa Mayweather Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Yaya Mayweather, who is currently expecting a baby with NBA Youngboy, has posted an image of her growing baby bump.

The pic comes days after her father confirmed her pregnancy during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” he said, “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy.”

Floyd continued, “What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half.”

He also had a few words to say about her baby daddy, who called him a “bitch ass” during a social media rant.

NBA YOUNGBOY’S RANT AGAINST FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd said. “It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world.” With that said, Floyd added, “As far as NBA…I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”