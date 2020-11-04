Xavier Coates reaction to Queensland Maroons debut

Queensland’s teenage debutant Xavier Coates was ecstatic following his first State of Origin win with the Maroons.

And if his debut is anything to go by, there may be plenty more victories to come for the youngster.

Coates’ night was highlighted by a second-half try as the Maroons launched a stunning fightback to defeat NSW 18-14 in Game One in Adelaide.

The 19-year-old also had five tackle busts, 123 metres gained, one line break and one offload in 18 runs.

After the game Coates won over more fans with his honest and endearingly joyful interview with Nine, reflecting on the win.

“Honestly it is one of the best feelings in the world. I honestly don’t know how to describe it. Oh man, this is unreal,” a beaming Coates told Nine.

Xavier Coates is interviewed by Nine after the match (Nine)

“Coming into Origin it was all about how Origin is the toughest arena in rugby league, so coming into it I had that mentality that is was going to be a grudge match.

“So we just had to get in the game and win those first 10 minutes and just stay in it. We conceded 10 points in the first half, but we stuck through it and stuck strong and just kept going through our plays and ended up coming up with the win.

“Unreal feeling.”

With a wide grin, ear to ear, Coates recounted the play that led to his first Origin try.

“I think the try was set up by my players on the inside. I was just trying to back up on the outside trying to do my role,” he said.

State of Origin Highlights: NSW v QLD – Game I

“Gags [Dane Gagai] got on the outside of [Jack] Wighton and used his pace and he gave it to me and I ended up scoring on debut.

“I can’t tell you how much of a good feeling it is. It is absolutely unreal. I am so over the moon right now.”

Coates explained that Queensland coach Wayne Bennett gave him some sage advice before Game One which helped calm his nerves before making his debut.

“Because it was my first Origin camp, Wayne told me not to put too much pressure on myself, and not to hype myself up too much because when you’re out there you get hyped up automatically just with the crowd and atmosphere,” he said.

State of Origin Pressers: Wayne Bennett & Daly Cherry-Evans – Game 1

“Wayne said just focus on something else, enjoy the atmosphere in camp and then when you go out you’ll be ready to play.

“All the boys had trust in Wayne. He’s a really good coach and can’t wait to go next week if I get picked again.

“Definitely gave [Bennett] a big cuddle. All the boys jumped on him. I think he was loving it.”