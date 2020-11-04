World’s largest fertilizer firm sees boon from China hog farming

Article content continued

The fertilizer industry is poised to benefit from this shift from smaller farms to mass production since commercial-sized hog feedlots will use more crops that require nutrient inputs. Nutrien, the world’s largest crop-nutrient supplier, expects demand for all fertilizers in China to increase in 2021 due to tight domestic crop supplies, demand balances and higher crop prices.

Magro also highlighted China demand during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, noting that tight supplies in the Asian nation are pushing up prices.

“We believe the increased demand for both Chinese feed and food is structural and we expect elevated grains and oilseed imports into 2021 and beyond that,” Magro told analysts on the call.

Nutrien executives also said the business fundamentals for the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company strengthened during the past quarter.

“U.S. grower margins for key crops are up close to 50 per cent compared to the previous three-year average and are the strongest they have been in many years,” Magro said. “This will create incentive to increase planting and crop input applications in the U.S. and other regions next year.”

Nutrien reported a quarterly net loss of US$587 million after markets closed Monday, with earnings hurt by a US$823 million impairment charge on its phosphate operations.

The company’s shares fell 7.8 per cent to $50.73 at 1:55 p.m. trading in Toronto, the biggest intraday decline in seven months. The shares have fallen 18 per cent this year.

Bloomberg.com