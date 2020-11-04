William Watson: Oh no, for the second time in 4 years, voters let down the commentators

Article content continued

• Also on CNN, the normally affable and analytic David Axelrod, former Obama adviser, looking about to explode in anger at Republican former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum’s Cheshire-cat smile as the latter said he thought that, with Trump ahead in several key undecided states, the president’s chances looked good.

You could almost feel the shock and dismay radiating off the screen

You could almost feel the shock and dismay radiating off the screen as, for a second time in four years, the voters disappointed the commentators. Being a sort of commentator myself, and a Never-Trumper — loutish civic style more than negates policy achievement — I certainly feel their pain. If Biden does end up winning, however, they’re likely to get over it. They may even come to understand that the apparent saw-off in the Senate will prevent a Democratic legislative Niagara that almost certainly would have led to a 2022 voter backlash on the scale of 2010’s Tea Party.

On the other hand, if Trump ends up getting his second term, many people will be bereft. New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg says she spent much of the first month following 2016’s election crying. For many Americans, four more years of Trump would be as unappealing as four more years of COVID.

One way for them to cope would be to turn off Twitter. Never having turned it on, I don’t miss it. As an anglophone, federalist Quebecer, however, I had a similarly jarring political experience in the near-run thing that was Quebec’s 1995 referendum (which wouldn’t have been quite so near-run without notable voting irregularities). During the week leading up to the vote, as the separatists pulled ahead in the polls, I literally couldn’t sleep. The day after the narrow “No” victory, I vowed that from then on I would do my best to ignore Quebec politics, with its (at that time) almost daily linguistic spat. I now only read the Montreal sports pages and have slept fine ever since.