White House protests, violence as people clash with police

Scattered protests also took place from Seattle to New York City, but across the US there were no signs of serious violence or widespread unrest in the hours immediately after the polls closed.
The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace!”
Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered. Large banners, including one reading “Trump lies all the ,” were unfurled.
At one point, the marchers stabbed the tires of a parked police van to flatten them.
There were some arrests made, with footage also showing protesters clashing with each other.
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the US boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing violence.
“Some people would like to cause mayhem and trouble,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier in the day.
She said she had never seen so many businesses being boarded up.
“That all saddens me,” she said.
The protests follow months of rising tensions in the US, sparked by the death of Black citizen George Floyd during a police arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.
The protests became a flashpoint issue in the Presidential contest.
Incumbent Donald Trump has blamed “Antifa” and the “far left” for the violence, and has taken a law-and-order stance.
Democrat rival Joe Biden has come down on the side of police reform, though he has stood clear of the “defund the police” cries from some protesters.