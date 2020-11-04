Two weeks ago, we got snow; last week we got some of the heaviest winds we’ll see all season. It’s safe to say weather is officially a factor, and fantasy football owners will undoubtedly be worried about the forecasts every week going forward. Our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings were put together with the hope that there will be ideal conditions everywhere, but we’ll be ready to adjust them later in the week as we get a better idea of what Mother Nature has in store for us.

For now, we’ll focus on the individual kickers and the matchups. Right at the top, we have Justin Tucker, who maintains his lofty ranking despite a tough matchup against Indianapolis. Fortunately, that game is in a stadium with a roof, so we don’t have to worry about the weather with Tucker like we did last week. The same is true on the other side of that game, where Rodrigo Blankenship is still a borderline starter despite a a tough matchup.

Youngoe Koo (vs. Broncos) and Matt Prater (@ Vikings) are two more elite kickers playing indoors, while Chris Boswell (@ Cowboys) and Brandon McManus (@ Falcons) are both indoors and have great matchups. They move up, along with Ka’imi Fairbairn (@ Jaguars) and Josh Lambo (vs. Texans), who should be in relatively safe conditions in favorable matchups.

No kickers are truly “off limits” in a given week, but Zane Gonzalez (vs. Dolphins), Greg Zuerlein (vs. Steelers), and Dan Bailey (vs. Lions) are indoor kickers in tough matchups, while Robbie Gould (vs. Packers) and Wil Lutz (@ Buccaneers) are normally reliable kickers in tougher matchups this week, too.

One of fantasy’s top kickers, Randy Bullock, is on bye this week along with Kai Forbath, Cody Parkey, and Jake Elliott. Fairbairn, Gonzalez, Lambo, and Josh Hopkins are coming off byes, so all should be available on your waiver wire if you need a fill-in.

Week 9 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

