Wayne Bennett dance video halftime speech Queensland Origin coach does it again

Wayne Bennett awkwardly clapping his hands in a gleeful grandad dance move.

Mal Meninga clutching a cold beverage with a Cheshire Cat grin.

Alfie Langer in his trademark trainer’s gear, playfully tackling Bennett as Queensland’s latest batch of unlikely heroes embrace their 70-year-old coaching guru.

Hook it to my veins, proud Maroons fans will be saying, watching scenes that seem oh so familiar yet come after Bennett’s return from a near two-decade Origin wilderness.

Phil Gould – chosen by fans as the greatest NSW coach – declared Bennett “the best halftime coach in history” and the Nine commentator’s words proved prophetic as a green, unfancied Queensland overturned a 10-0 halftime deficit to win 18-14.

“That first half was bloody clunky as all hell, and I was ordinary myself,” Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans told Triple M.

“But we got some clear instructions at halftime and we executed it brilliantly.

“We were a bit scrappy, we were a bit loose and that clear direction at halftime from Wayne gave us what we needed.

“He just challenged a few of us to get our hands on the ball and attack them a bit more.

“We probably moved the ball a bit too much in that first half, it was maybe a bit of jitters, maybe a bit of not quite prepared, but either way we straightened it up and went well.”

Queensland score sensational try

Bennett, also the South Sydney coach, was handed a late Origin SOS last month when Kevin Walters was appointed the new Broncos boss.

Of course there was no doubting Bennett’s bona fides, having coached Queensland to five Origin victories across seven series.

But how much could he really achieve, in such a short space of time, with such an injury depleted squad, and such an apparent disparity of talent lined up next to Brad Fittler’s NSW?

Turns out quite a bit, as rookies like Xavier Coates and journeymen like Kurt Capewell wrote their names into Origin folklore and set the stage for a thrilling series.

Coates beaming after first Origin win

“I wasn’t worried about the self belief,” Bennett told reporters afterwards, his stoic, stony face now reset.

“When they put on a Maroons jersey they know the expectation that comes with it.

“They trained excellent for 10 days and I was just confident that self belief wasn’t going to beat them here tonight.

“I said ‘I was proud of them, but it is on again next week’, so they have got to come back next week and do it all again.

“But it is not luck the way it happens.

“It is the way they came to camp and approached it.

“They way they’ve trained and got on with each other.”