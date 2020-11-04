Way-too-early 2020 bowl predictions | Yardbarker

It might be early, but there’s never a wrong time to start thinking about college football bowl matchups. Yes, this season’s slate will look slightly different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some regular bowls will not be played (we’re still waiting on the official status of the Las Vegas Bowl), while a couple of new ones have been added.

That said, here’s a look at our early predictions for the 2020 bowl season.

** Denotes New Year’s Six bowl games.