Walmart Black Friday Event 1: Deals on AirPods and 4K TVs

The first wave of Walmart Black Friday deals has arrived, bringing steep discounts on must-have items like Apple AirPods and 4K TVs. That’s right — Black Friday deals are here, and a lot earlier than usual. There’s no harm in taking advantage of them now, either. Walmart has reassured customers the same items won’t be cheaper at the end of the month; it has simply kicked off its offers earlier than usual to cope with the surge in online orders it’s receiving. Shop today and there’s a good chance your order will arrive in time for the holidays. Wait and it may not.

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Roku Ultra LT — $48 , was $99

— , was $99 Instant Pot Viv (6-Quart) — $49 , was $99

— , was $99 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $99 , was $129

— , was $129 Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum — $100 , was $250

— , was $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.2 — $199 , was $330

— , was $330 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $330, was $430

Should You Shop Walmart Black Friday Deals Now?

Walmart isn’t the only store with Black Friday deals available today. Most retailers are offering so-called ‘Black Friday Price Guarantees‘ — promises to refund the difference should items on sale now receive further price cuts at the end of the month. This extends to Black Friday iPad deals, Black Friday TV deals, and everything in between. Walmart is no different, either: Its prices will remain the same through the end of the month, and it’ll refund the difference if they don’t. If that’s not a good enough reason to shop now, then we don’t know what is.

Will There Be More Walmart Black Friday Deals?

Walmart has two more Black Friday Events in store as part of its ‘Black Friday Deals for Days’ shopping extravaganza, with the Walmart Black Friday Event 2 set to kick off online on November 11 with an abundance of Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday tablet deals, and the Walmart Black Friday Event 3 on hold until November 25. This will bring discounts on even more electronics and toys, as well as savings on apparel and seasonal décor favorites, according to the retailer. It’s running some exclusive in-store offers too, which can be perused online.

Are Other Black Friday Sales Happening Now?

Amazon Black Friday: The world’s largest online retailer has is running host of ‘Holiday Deals’ to encourage shoppers to prepare for the holidays now instead of leaving everything until the end of the month.

The world’s largest online retailer has is running host of ‘Holiday Deals’ to encourage shoppers to prepare for the holidays now instead of leaving everything until the end of the month. Best Buy Black Friday: Unlike Amazon, Best Buy has a Black Friday Price Guarantee in force. Again, this means it will refund the difference for qualifying items it has cheaper at the end of the month.

Unlike Amazon, Best Buy has a Black Friday Price Guarantee in force. Again, this means it will refund the difference for qualifying items it has cheaper at the end of the month. Target Black Friday: While its catalog may not be quite as appealing as that of Best Buy or Walmart, rival Target has a bunch of Black Friday deals available today, protected by a Black Friday Price Guarantee.

