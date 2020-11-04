Wallabies team for Bledisloe Cup 3 v All Blacks in Brisbane

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has continued his theme of selection surprises by handing Reece Hodge a start at No 10 to play the All Blacks in a team featuring two rookies in the starting XV.

Saturday’s third Bledisloe Cup clash in Brisbane will be Hodge’s second Test start at five-eighth as Rennie dropped Noah Lolesio back to the bench following an unhappy debut in the 43-5 humiliation in Sydney.

First choice five-eighth James O’Connor remains unavailable with a knee injury.

Waratahs flanker Lachlan Swinton and Brumbies winger Tom Wright are the uncapped players in the run-on side while NSW prop Angus Bell is also set to make his Test debut from the bench.

Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is also unavailable through injury while Ned Hanigan, Irae Simone, Filipo Daugunu and Dane Haylett-Petty join Lolesio as casualties from last weekend’s humbling loss.

Richard Freedman’s grim fear for the future of Rugby in Australia

“Lachlan, Tom and Angus have been excellent over the past seven weeks and have earned their first jersey for Australia through hard work and good performances,” Rennie said.

“As a whole group we were really disappointed after last weekend and we get a chance to show our character on Saturday in Brisbane.”

Brumbies prop James Slipper will start in his 100th Test.

“It’s going to be a really special night for James in front of his family and friends back at his home ground and I know the team will be doing everything they can to make sure it’s a memorable result,” Rennie said.

Coach Dave Rennie of Australia after the Bledisloe Cup. (Getty)

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have named four Test rookies amid mass changes from the Sydney shellacking.

The star of last weekend’s Test, Richie Mo’unga, has been rested with Beauden Barrett reinstated to the No 10 jersey and his brother Jordie switching to fullback in a Hurricanes heavy backline.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was wary of a Wallabies reaction.

“We know how fired up they’ll be, so we have to make sure we are as well, because we don’t want to give ourselves any excuses at the end of it,” Foster said.

“We’ve been really delighted with the whole squad, so we feel that there are some players who are really putting their hand up and deserve an opportunity.

“It’s been a big three week Test series to date against Australia.

Michael Hooper poses in the Wallabies First Nations jersey. (Getty)

“It’ll be another massive Test, so we’ve brought in some freshness and new energy into the group.

“Players are jumping out of their skins to get onto the park.”

WALLABIES (15-1): Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Reece Hodge, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (c), Lachlan Swinton, Matt Philip, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper

Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu

ALL BLACKS (15-1): Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu’inukuafe

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Cullen Grace, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan