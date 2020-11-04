Wallabies Bledisloe Cup news Dave Rennie supports rugby State of Origin

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie “loves” the idea of a rugby State of Origin and says Queensland’s comeback win over NSW provided the gritty template for his embattled Test team.

New Zealander Rennie is yet to taste victory in his short tenure with Australia, drawing the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington before slumping to heavy defeats in Auckland and Sydney.

While the Bledisloe is now out of reach for Rennie’s Wallabies, the Tri Nations trophy remains up for grabs as attention turns to Saturday’s fourth and final clash with the All Blacks in Brisbane.

Australia will field Reece Hodge at No.10 in a starting side featuring two uncapped players and widespread changes.

Coach Dave Rennie of Australia after a Bledisloe Cup Test. (Getty)

But the biggest shift needs to come in mental toughness and attitude – attributes that Rennie admired in Wayne Bennett’s Maroons on Wednesday night.

“I loved the game last night,” Rennie told reporters on Thursday.

“What I loved about it was Queensland found themselves down and under pressure and they fought their way back into it.

“Versus what we tried to do last week (record 43-5 loss) which was try and create a few miracles and lacked patience.

“There was a good lesson in there for us as well.

“The frustration for us is we’ve lacked the patience, communication and accuracy to expose them.

Richard Freedman’s grim fear for the future of Rugby in Australia

“It takes courage and a lot of workrate off the ball but as we showed in Wellington, if you can hang onto the ball, you can apply a bit of pressure.

“We need to be at our best to knock the All Blacks over and we need to play and apply pressure to them so that they’re not at their best.

“That’s what we did in Wellington and what we need to show this weekend.”

A rugby version of Origin was again floated this year as Rugby Australia reworked its schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rennie was broadly supportive of the idea, while acknowledging a schedule crunch.

“State of Origin has been massive for a long time and it’s a big game in New Zealand as well,” Rennie said.

“A lot of that stuff is fitting it into the calendar but I love the concept.”