Voters who saw containing the coronavirus as the most important issue favored Biden

While President Trump had attempted to focus on anything other than the pandemic during the campaign, it remained the defining issue: More than 40 percent of voters said it was the most important issue deciding their vote, far more than any other issue.

Voters’ opinion of which was more important — containing the coronavirus or hustling to rebuild the economy — fell along starkly partisan lines, according to early exit polls released Tuesday. Those who viewed the pandemic as the most pressing issue favored Joseph R. Biden Jr. for president, while those who named the economy and jobs leaned toward re-electing President Trump.

Reflecting a pervasive pessimism, nearly two-thirds of voters said they believed the country was heading in the wrong direction — and those voters overwhelmingly picked Mr. Biden.

Of those who voted for Mr. Trump, roughly four in five called the virus at least somewhat under control, while even more Biden voters said it was “not at all under control.”