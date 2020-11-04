Vladimir Guerrero Jr. down 32 pounds since end of season

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is putting in work this offseason in hopes of entering spring training in good shape. The 21-year-old revealed he weighed 280 pounds when spring training resumed in July amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and also announced he’s been putting a larger focus on slimming down ahead of 2021.

Guerrero Jr. added that he’s already dropped 32 pounds in preparation for spring, according to Yancen Pujols of El Caribe.

“I did not get to the second training well, and I told myself that this cannot happen again,” Guerrero Jr. said. “I was overweight, I said that it couldn’t happen again, and I got to work at once.”

The former top prospect also said he apologized to his teammates for being out of shape, adding that he’ll do whatever it takes to reach his full potential moving forward.

After playing third base during the 2019 campaign, the Blue Jays moved Guerrero Jr. to first base during the 2020 season. At the plate, he hit .262 with home runs in 60 games.