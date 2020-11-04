[VIDEO] ‘The Masked Dancer’: Watch Teaser Trailer for Fox Spinoff

RELATED STORIES

Having sensed you need a break from staring at the electoral map, Fox has released the first teaser for The Masked Dancer, its upcoming Masked Singer spinoff.

Premiering in December (exact date TBA), The Masked Dancer, much like its mothership series, will feature costumed celebrities performing for the judges and home audience, with each castoff’s identity getting revealed upon their elimination. And also like its mothership series, The Masked Dancer will showcase some truly trippy (and/or nightmare-inducing) outfits, including the Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth and Zebra get-ups featured in the video above.

The offshoot’s judges include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, High School Musical‘s Ashley Tisdale, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green and Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong, all of whom make some bold guesses about the dancers’ identities in Wednesday’s promo. Britney Spears! Fergie! Lionel Richie! (Hey, the video does tease “bigger names,” so you never know.)

Craig Robinson (The Office) will host The Masked Dancer when it debuts. In the meantime, new episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox; Season 4 castoffs have included Busta Rhymes, Mickey Rourke, the aforementioned Green, Mark Sanchez and, most recently, Wendy Williams.

Check out The Masked Dancer‘s first teaser above, then drop a comment with your initial thoughts (and very early guesses)!