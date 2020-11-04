Video evidence shows Vienna gunman acted alone, Austrian minister says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Site of a gun attack in Vienna

VIENNA () – Video evidence confirms that a gunman who killed four people in Vienna on Monday acted alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

But he told a news conference there had been a problem with Austria’s handling of information provided by Slovakia after the attacker attempted to buy ammunition in the neighbouring country, and called for an independent commission to look into the work of Austria’s domestic intelligence agency.

Nehammer said the gunman, who was shot dead by police, had “perfectly” fooled a programme to reintegrate jihadists into society.

Austrian authorities arrested 14 people after the attack. All were aged between 18 and 28 and had migration backgrounds. Some had foreign citizenship.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR