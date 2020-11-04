Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Verisk (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Verisk announced earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $702.7M. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.2 on revenue of $692.08M.

Verisk shares are up 31.69% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.45% from its 52 week high of $197.56 set on November 4. They are outperforming the which is up 6.52% from the start of the year.

Verisk follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Verisk’s report follows an earnings beat by UnitedHealth on October 14, who reported EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.11 on revenue of $63.79B.

Mastercard had missed expectations on October 28 with third quarter EPS of $1.6 on revenue of $3.84B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $3.84B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar