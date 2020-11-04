US election: Which battleground states do Biden and Trump need to claim in order to win?

As the result of the US presidential election was on a knife-edge, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for states that will prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

The key states that the race now hinges upon are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

Wisconsin and Michigan were projected to vote for the Democrats, so if Biden wins over Nevada, his electoral vote count would be 270, which is the exact number he needs to claim the White House.

It is thought Nevada will provide an update concerning the state’s vote count on Thursday morning.

Georgia could go either way. While it initially looked like Trump would win earlier on Tuesday, the president now only has a narrow lead with 94% counted. If Biden wins Georgia he would only have to claim one of the Midwest states.

Pennsylvania and at least three other states would be Trump’s easiest path to victory. If he does not win the “keystone state” of Pennsylvania, the president would need all four remaining states to get 270.

After a vote count that has stretched from the evening into the early morning hours, a Biden landslide is off the table. The victory will be narrow. It’s just a matter of who and how — and how long until we know.

It was unclear when or how quickly a winner could be determined. Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Pennsylvania, where Trump currently leads.

The high stakes election was held against the backdrop of a historic pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nation’s future and voters responded in huge numbers, with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of election day.

Trump claims Florida, Biden turns Arizona

The margins were exceedingly tight, with the candidates trading wins in battleground states across the country. Trump picked up Florida, the largest of the swing states, while Biden flipped Arizona, a state that has reliably voted Republican in recent elections. Neither cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House.

Trump, in an extraordinary move from the White House, issued premature claims of victory and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting.

Biden, briefly appearing in front of supporters in Delaware, urged patience, saying the election “ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”

Pennsylvania mail-in voting

Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by November 3 can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that his state had over 1 million ballots to be counted and that he “promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Trump appeared to suggest those ballots should not be counted, and that he would fight for that outcome at the high court. But legal experts were dubious of Trump’s declaration.

“I do not see a way that he could go directly to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes. There could be fights in specific states, and some of those could end up at the Supreme Court. But this is not the way things work,” said Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California-Irvine.

Trump has appointed three of the high court’s nine justices including, most recently, Amy Coney Barrett.

Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states.

Throughout the campaign, Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots should not be counted. Both campaigns had teams of lawyers at the ready to move into battleground states if there were legal challenges.

Trump hangs on to Texas, Iowa, Florida and Ohio

Trump kept several states, including Texas, Iowa and Ohio, where Biden had made a strong play in the final stages of the campaign. But Biden also picked off states where Trump sought to compete, including New Hampshire and Minnesota. But Florida was the biggest, fiercely contested battleground on the map, with both campaigns battling over the 29 Electoral College votes that went to Trump.

The president adopted Florida as his new home state, wooed its Latino community, particularly Cuban-Americans, and held rallies there incessantly. For his part, Biden deployed his top surrogate — President Barack Obama — there twice in the campaign’s closing days and benefitted from a $100 million pledge in the state from Michael Bloomberg.

What’s at stake?

Democrats entered the night confident not only in Biden’s prospects but also in the party’s ability to take control of the Senate. But the GOP held several seats that were considered vulnerable, including in Iowa, Texas and Kansas. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

The coronavirus pandemic — and Trump’s handling of it — was the inescapable focus for 2020.

For Trump, the election stood as a judgement on his four years in office, a term in which he bent Washington to his will, challenged faith in its institutions and changed how America was viewed across the globe.

Rarely trying to unite a country divided along lines of race and class, he has often acted as an insurgent against the government he led while undermining the nation’s scientists, bureaucracy and media.