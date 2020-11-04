US election updates LIVE as Donald Trump says he has won before votes are counted

Daily Record’s Torcuil Crichton says the fight was always going to get dirty

Now it gets dirty, like he said he would. In a chilling 2am appearance in the crucible of American democracy, the White House, Donald Trump sent out a sinister message that he wants to stop the US election.

Overnight, if you have just woken up, Trump has performed much better than the polls predicted . But it is going to be tight, Trump still faces an uphill struggle to win in a knife edge race.

So as part of the massive disinformation campaign he promised, Trump is trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of postal votes, with the focus on key swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that remain too close to call.

“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” said Trump with no basis for the claim.

The votes Trump is talking about discounting are postal votes, millions of them because of the pandemic, and most of them expected to be from Democrat supporters.

Biden has said it is not for Trump or him to decide the outcome of this election it is for the voters. The Democrats are braced for this.

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted,” said Biden.

He added that there is a simple principle that if you cast a vote it should be counted.

But Trump has just signalled that he will go to any lengths, all the way to the Supreme Court, to stop that.